Dawn Foods Hires Chief Digital Officer

Information Week Bakery August 13, 2020

Looking to update ordering for ecommerce customers, bakery manufacturing and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods decided to hire a chief digital officer to spearhead the process.

In many digital transformation stories, it’s the IT organization that lays the foundation for change. After all, you are moving from manual processes to digital ones. You are changing your customer-facing organization to one that includes a digital model, too. Digital operations are the underpinning of the IT organization. Your IT leaders are your experts in technology.

But for some organizations, the move from the old way of doing things to the new way of doing them may be faster and more revolutionary if you bring a new set of eyes and ideas to the challenge. IT can be heavily focused on providing help desk services and maintenance, so maybe it’s a stretch to ask some organizations like that to lead a transformation that’s changing the way business is done. In those cases, it may make sense to take a different road to digitalization.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Information Week

Related Articles

Bakery

Dawn Foods Announces 2019 Sweetest Bakery in Canada Contest

June 18, 2019 Dawn Foods

Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods today announced the kickoff of its second Sweetest Bakery in Canada contest™. With registration already open for interested bakeries, customer voting will open July 1 and run through Sept. 30. Consumers from across the country are invited to cast their vote and help their favourite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

Bakery

Dawn Foods Acquires Ardent Mills Ontario Facility, Expands Footprint in Canada

June 24, 2019 Dawn Foods

Global bakery ingredient manufacturer and distributor Dawn Food Products, Inc. today announced a completed deal with Ardent Mills, the leading flour supplier in North America, to acquire its mix facility in Burlington, Ontario and sweet goods business in Canada. This strategic business decision expands Dawn’s reach to its Canadian customers and will support the innovative thinking, products and bakery expertise that Dawn is known for throughout the region.

Bakery

Dawn Foods Shares Tips for Bakers Navigating the Coronavirus Environment

April 9, 2020 Dawn Foods

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is having a massive economic impact on everyone, including businesses often at the center of local communities: bakeries. To ensure bakeries across the country have the information needed to continue delivering baked goods to its customers, Dawn Foods has created a list of resources for bakers, including using technology to reach customers during social distancing, creating at-home bake kits and ways to give back to the local community.