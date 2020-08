CHICOPEE, Mass. – Stop & Shop is doing away with its Peapod app and launching a new app with the Stop & Shop name.

In a statement to 22News, the grocery chain said for shoppers who’ve already used Peapod – the switch will be seamless. Account information, orders, and history will automatically transition to the new platform.

Stop & Shop hopes the new move will make shopping with their app easier.

