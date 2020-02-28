Esteemed Nonprofit Bakery Hot Bread Kitchen Opens Huge New Brooklyn HQ

The embattled former Pilotworks space — the small business incubator that abruptly folded at the end of 2018 and stranded its roughly 175 vendors — now has a new tenant: well-regarded restaurant industry nonprofit Hot Bread Kitchen. The company is currently transitioning its headquarters from East Harlem to the 11,000-square-foot space inside the former Pfizer Building at 630 Flushing Avenue, between Marcy Avenue and Tompkins Avenues, in South Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Like Pilotworks, Hot Bread Kitchen has a local food business incubator program. But the nonprofit also has a training arm, with graduates placed in jobs at restaurants like Breads Bakery, Russ & Daughters, and Roberta’s. It’s also known for its wholesale bakery, which supplies bread to grocery stores and restaurants across the city like Whole Foods and chef Daniel Boulud’s Boulud Sud on the Upper West Side, and it recently opened a stall at Chelsea Market that features products from its incubator members.

