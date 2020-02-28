The Story Behind the Levain and Laminated Pastries of Dallas’ Bresnan Bread

On Monday of this week, Jenna and Matt Bresnan of Bresnan Bread began selling their pastries at all local Royal Blue Grocery locations. (We will pause for a brief, celebratory “Whoop!”) Now, you could find Matt’s orange-cardamom morning buns nestled beside the vanilla cream Danish with Cara Cara orange and pistachio.

The business began as a homespun effort—the passion project of a veteran of the culinary industry—and expanded rapidly from there. You could pick up their baked goods from farmers markets (Local Yocal and Saint Michael’s). The Bresnans also had a weekly drop-off presence at Carbone’s until they teamed up in late 2019 with Milk and Patience yogurt makers Brent and Stephanie Gilewicz to use the locale where they make gallons of dairy goodness in the Design District.

In that very space in the Design District, Matt pulls soft pillows of dough from banneton baskets in the middle of the night and slowly eases them into cast iron skillets.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: D Magazine