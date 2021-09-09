Explore Agriland and Celebrate Wheat at the Kansas State Fair

It’s nearly time for the smell of cinnamon rolls baking and the sound of laughter as families explore Agriland to permeate through the Pride of Kansas building at the Kansas State Fair. Celebrate Kansas agriculture by riding in a virtual combine, sifting different types of grain between your fingers or milking Maybelle the mechanical cow — the newest addition to the exhibit. And don’t forget to request another staple for this time of year — Kansas Wheat’s annual recipe booklet!

Back in person in 2021, Agriland maintains its proud tradition as a cooperative educational exhibit that provides an interactive experience for children to learn more about agriculture. For more than 30 years, Kansas agricultural organizations have come together to share interactive, hands-on activities with state fair attendees. Check out the exhibit from September 10 to 19.

Teachers who visit Agriland can sign up for free lesson plans provided by the Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom. These lesson plans connect classrooms to Kansas agriculture by exploring various facets of agriculture and learning how important and full of opportunities agriculture is.

“Agriland provides farm-to-fork education for fairgoers,” said Marsha Boswell, Kansas Wheat vice president of communications. “Families learn about the roles Kansas farmers and ranchers have in producing our food, energy and fiber through a fun, hands-on experience like none other.”

Agriland is a collaborative effort of the Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Corn Commission, Kansas Cotton, Kansas Dairy Association, Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas Sunflower Commission, Kansas Wheat, Kansas Conservation Partnership, Kansas Agri-Women and the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

Not able to make it to the Kansas State Fair? The Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom created a virtual version of Agriland in 2020 that provides great resources for teachers and parents to use throughout the year to educate children about the role agriculture plays in our everyday lives. Check out those resources at www.ksagclassroom.org/virtual-agriland.

Fairgoers and non-fairgoers alike can also request a copy of another State Fair staple — Kansas Wheat’s annual recipe booklet. The free annual recipe booklet is a tradition stretching back nearly six decades, celebrating Kansas as the wheat state and the Breadbasket of America.

Some collect the recipe books as part of a collection; others use recipes from the book in their county fairs the following year. This year’s book features the winning recipes from the 2021 National Festival of Breads, including Savory Thai Peanut Sauce Rolls, Strawberry Lemonade Swirls and many more.

Unlike previous years, the booklet will not be available at the Kansas State Fair, but recipes are available and copies can be requested online at kswheat.com/recipebook.

“While we won’t have physical copies of the booklet at the Kansas State Fair, we want to ensure you can obtain this year’s recipes,” Boswell said. “We invite you to request the free 2021 recipe booklet and enjoy these showcased recipes that are sure to become new family favorites.”

See if you can spot all the great ways wheat is celebrated at the Kansas State Fair and find more information about Agriland and other exhibits at https://www.kansasstatefair.com/.