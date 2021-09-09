Publix Names Senior Vice President of Retail Operations and New Division Vice President

LAKELAND, Fla.– Publix Super Markets President Kevin Murphy announced the promotion of John Goff to Senior Vice President of Retail Operations, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Goff, 48, began his career in 1991 as a front service clerk in Jacksonville, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to store manager in 2005. He was promoted to Jacksonville Division district manager in 2010, Miami Division regional director in 2014 and Miami Division vice president in 2019.

Goff and his wife, Kristy, will be relocating their family to the Lakeland area.

With Goff’s promotion, Regional Director Matt Crawley will be named Miami Division Vice President.

Crawley, 53, began his career in 1987 as a grocery clerk in Bradenton, Florida. He worked in various positions before being promoted to store manager in 1995. He was named Atlanta Division district manager in 2001. In 2014, Crawley was promoted to his current position of Atlanta Division regional director.

Crawley and his wife, Christine, will be relocating their family to South Florida.

“John and Matt are both seasoned, high-energy leaders with a passion for people and helping their teams grow,” said President Kevin Murphy. “Their ability to motivate associates to give their personal best and deliver the highest level of service will play a critical role in preparing Publix for future growth. We are excited to see all they will accomplish in the next steps of their careers.”

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 225,000 associates, currently operates 1,282 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 24 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.