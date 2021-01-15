Fancypants Baking Co. Announces Hannaford Supermarket Distribution For Keto-Friendly Cookies

Walpole, MA–Fancypants Baking Co. announces new distribution of their gluten free, grain free keto-friendly cookies at all Hannaford supermarkets. The cookies are available in two classic flavors, chocolate chip and double chocolate, and are soft baked with a unique ingredient profile that sets them apart from all competitors. The healthy fat base is plant based, derived from pumpkin and sunflower seeds, which provides the cookies with a deep rich flavour profile.

Fancypants is also proudly partnering with non-profit partner, 1% for the Planet, so that every cookie sale results in a donation to non-profit partners who share Fancypants’ commitment to working together for a healthy community and planet.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Hannaford bakeries,” states Steven Evancho, Marketing Director. “Hannaford’s products are always top quality and highly curated and we are proud they selected our cookies to be in their bakeries. The keto-friendly cookies are ideal for all types of cookie eaters – from health-conscious keto dieters who want a cookie with high fat/low carbs, to those searching for gluten free snacks, to everyday consumers who want indulgent, but not overly sweet treat.” The keto-friendly cookies are available in the fresh bakery departments, and online via Hannaford’s To Go shopping option, in 6 oz recyclable containers in chocolate chip and double chocolate. The cookies are baked with baked with non-GMO ingredients, are peanut and tree nut free, and certified kosher.

About the company: Founded in 2004, Fancypants Baking Co. is a better-for-you cookie manufacturer, producing cookies for the fresh bakery and grocery departments of natural, conventional, club, and specialty retail stores nationwide. Fancypants uses exclusively non-GMO Project Verified, nut free ingredients, and plant-based dyes, which allows them to capture the growing segment of the population focused on healthier snacking, food allergy awareness, and clean, sustainable ingredients. Fancypants operates a Global Food Safety Initiative Audited manufacturing facility with a perfect rating of AA from BRC International. For more information, visit fancypantsbakery.com