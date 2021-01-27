Fancypants Baking Co. Announces Two New Cookie Flavors in Upcycled Cookie Product Line

Walpole, MA Today, Fancypants Baking Co., the brand on a mission to make consistently delicious, natural non-GMO, nut free & allergy-friendly cookies announces two new cookie flavors in their line of cookies baked with upcycled ingredients: Upcycled Double Chocolate Chip Cookies ($4.99) and Upcycled Vanilla Oat Cookies ($4.99). These additions extend their Upcycled product line which debuted with Okara Chocolate Chip cookies in September 2020. The two new flavors further the company’s mission to reduce food waste while creating delicious snacks embodied by the company motto, Eat a Snack, Save the Planet!

The upcycled ingredient in the Upcycled Double Chocolate Chip cookies is coffee cherry, the byproduct of the coffee bean harvesting process. “Each year, more than 15 billion pounds of coffee cherry is wasted, a number that will continue to grow if we don’t do something about it,” says Fancypants founder Maura Duggan.

Fancypants is proud to partner with Imperfect Foods, the leading online grocer dedicated to eliminating food waste and building a better food system, for the exclusive launch of both new cookie flavors. Imperfect Food sources surplus food and imperfect produce directly from farmers, growers and food purveyors and delivers these goods directly to customers’ doors through a customizable subscription service that saves time, money and the planet.

“The continued partnership between Fancypants and Imperfect Foods is exciting,” says Martha Hale, Chief Merchandising Officer for Imperfect Foods. “We share the common goal of reducing food waste in our communities. By working together, we’re able to introduce Fancypants cookies to customers who invest every week in that same goal.”

Starting today, Upcycled Double Chocolate Chip and Upcycled Vanilla Oat Cookies are available for customers to add in weekly boxes as part of Imperfect Foods’ fully customizable service. The cookies are packaged in clamshell containers (14 ounces) that are made of 100% recyclable plastic. All Fancypants cookies are baked using certified non-GMO ingredients, are peanut and tree nut free, and certified kosher. Look for the original Upcycled Fancypants cookie, Okara Chocolate Chip, too.

About Fancypants Baking Co.

Fancypants Baking Co. is a better-for-you cookie manufacturer, producing cookies for the fresh bakery and grocery departments of natural, conventional, club, and online platforms, nationwide. Fancypants uses exclusively non-GMO Project Verified, nut free ingredients, and plant-based dyes, which allows them to capture the growing segment of the population focused on healthier snacking, food allergy awareness, and clean, sustainable ingredients. Fancypants operates a Global Food Safety Initiative Audited manufacturing facility with a perfect rating of AA from BRC International. For more information, visit fancypantsbakery.com

About Imperfect Foods

Founded in 2015, Imperfect Foods is an online grocery reimaging grocery delivery for a kinder, less wasteful world. They offer thoughtful eaters sustainable, affordable groceries that make the weekly chore of shopping an effortless and delightful experience. With schedule weekly deliveries they help their customers save time, money, and the planet. Since 2015, Imperfect Foods has recovered over 139 million pounds of food.