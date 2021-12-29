Tiff’s Treats is Now Delivering Baked-to-Order Warm Cookies from First Store in Temple, TX

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Tiff’s Treats, the on-demand delivery brand famous for inventing the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, announced today it has opened its first store in Temple, Texas at 2102 South 31st Street in The District shopping center.

Directly across from the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, the new location provides warm, fresh cookie delivery service to Temple, Texas and offers courier delivery for an additional fee to Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Salado, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood. Business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting our first Temple store opening, and as of today, we’re delivering our classic cookies, fresh from the oven, around Temple and the surrounding cities from our convenient location in The District,” said Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder.

Tiff’s Treats will hold a grand opening celebration in January to share its popular cookies and fabulous prizes with fans in Temple, benefiting a local charitable organization. Grand opening details will be announced soon on Tiff’s Treats’ new store openings page.

Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff’s Treats is known for classic cookies baked fresh for each order and delivered warm from the oven. Their menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost ‘ems® Frosting Cups pairing options.

Tiff’s Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding. It’s Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff’s Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available early next year and will include homemade versions of some of the founders’ favorite cookie recipes.

About Tiff’s Treats

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff’s Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 72 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff’s Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff’s Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. Tiff’s Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.