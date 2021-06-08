Flowers Foods Acquires Assets of Koffee Kup Bakery

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO), producer of Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and other bakery foods, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Koffee Kup Bakery, Inc. (KKB) in Burlington, Vermont from the court-appointed receiver of the assets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes three closed bakeries located in Burlington and Brattleboro, Vermont and North Grosvenor Dale, Connecticut, and the Koffee Kup Bakery and Vermont Bread Company brands.

“This acquisition brings brands and production capacity in the Northeast, a key growth market for our company,” said Ryals McMullian, Flowers Foods president and CEO. “The Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread Company brands have a strong consumer following in the region and we’ll be evaluating their role within our brand portfolio. We have no immediate plans to reopen the bakeries but will be assessing how they may fit our strategic network optimization efforts in the future.”

KKB was founded in Troy, Vermont in 1940. The company baked breads, English muffins, buns, and donuts that were marketed throughout the Northeast. In 2013, the company acquired Vermont Bread Company, which produced certified organic breads. KKB closed in April 2021.

