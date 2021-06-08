Bakers Navigate Soaring Commodity Prices

If this were a game show, it might be called ‘The Price Isn’t Right.’

Unfortunately, this is no game. The baking industry is experiencing dramatic price increases on a wide range of commodities, including wheat, corn, and soybean oil — and executives are trying to get a handle on where the market is headed.

“There are a lot of inflation hot spots right now,” observed Lee Sanders, ABA’s Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Public Affairs, who moderated the association’s latest Bake to the Future podcast on this topic. “Grain and oil seed prices are up sharply over the past year with corn and wheat futures rising to all-time records.”

