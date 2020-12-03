Flowers Foods Issues Voluntary Recall of Two Canyon Bakehouse Products Due to Possible Presence of Gluten

Flowers Foods Bakery December 3, 2020

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is voluntarily recalling Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread and Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels due to the potential presence of gluten. Consumption of this product by people with a wheat allergy, celiac disease, or gluten or wheat sensitivity may cause adverse health effects or serious allergic reactions.

The products being recalled were distributed to retail customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

No related illnesses or incidents have been reported. Following is information about the products involved in the recall. People should not consume products if both the UPC and Lot Number are noted on the package. The Lot Number is printed on the plastic closure that seals the bag.

ProductUPCLot Number
Canyon Bakehouse Mountain White Bread8-53584-00200-3032220323
Canyon Bakehouse Everything Bagels8-53584-00221-6032220316

Consumers should discard affected product or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST. Consumers also may contact the center via e-mail by visiting www.flowersfoods.com/contact/consumers.

About Flowers Foods
Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of fresh packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2019 sales of $4.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Related Articles

Bakery

Flowers Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

February 8, 2019 Flowers Foods

On a consolidated basis, branded retail sales increased 2.3% to $519.0 million, store branded retail sales increased 5.2% to $134.0 million, while non-retail and other sales decreased 4.7% to $227.6 million. Continued sales growth from DKBorganic products, growth in our expansion markets, the contribution from Nature’s Own Perfectly Crafted breads, and more favorable price/mix drove the increase in branded retail sales.