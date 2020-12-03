IDDBA’s December Webinar Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has shared their December 2020 webinar lineup. Webinars are open to both IDDBA members and non-members.

Dec. 10: Deli and Prepared Spotlight

What a roller coaster of a ride it’s been for the deli department in 2020. From unforeseen highs in the development of lunchmeat options, to the unexpected blow of closing food service and salad bars, the deli department has seen massive change. No area of the store sets the tone more for the shopping trip than the deli. From sandwiches to prepared meals, to grab-and-go deli sliced meats and cheese programs, delis have been through a revolution designed to fulfill consumer demand for convenient meal options. Join IRI’s Jonna Parker and Jim Carlson for an in-depth look at the highs and lows of deli meats and prepared foods in 2020.

Dec. 10, 11:00 a.m. CST

Dec. 17: COVID-19 Impact Report Review

Our industry members are experiencing disruptive business impacts that necessitate actionable insights and solutions. With you in mind, we have partnered with 210 Analytics and IRI to bring you updates on the COVID-19 pandemic focused specifically on the bakery, dairy, deli meat, deli cheese, and deli-prepared sectors. Join IDDBA for insights on the latest report. Time will be allotted at the end for Q&A.

Dec. 17, 2:00 p.m. CST

