Formost Fuji Corporation Promotes Migel Stoddard within the Sales Department

Formost Fuji Corporation Bakery June 22, 2023

Woodinville, Washington – Formost Fuji Corporation, a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment, is pleased to announce the promotion of Migel Stoddard within the sales department.

Migel joined the company in 2018 as an Assistant Sales Coordinator.  After 5 years of supporting our sales department and customers in that position, Migel was promoted to Sales Coordinator.  This position requires a strong attention to detail while working with the customer, alongside the Regional Sales Managers, to oversee projects from proposal to installation.  Prior to joining Formost Fuji in 2018, Migel held several positions within the food industry overseeing multiple packaging lines.

Dennis Gunnell, President, Formost Fuji, commented, “We are excited to announce Migel’s promotion to Sales Coordinator.  He continues to be a tremendous asset to our team with his technical understanding, critical thinking skills, and strong communication with customers.”

About Formost Fuji Corporation
Established in 1964, Formost Fuji’s team of resolute and hardworking people are known for designing packaging solutions that are, simple to operate, built to last, and value driven. Formost Fuji horizontal form-fill-seal machines are custom designed to wrap a wide variety of products while the Formost Fuji Bagger is the most versatile bagging machine in the industry.

