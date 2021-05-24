Formost Fuji Corporation Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Formost Fuji Corporation, Woodinville Washington, a leading manufacturer of packaging equipment, is pleased to announce that Fred Serrano has joined the Formost Fuji sales team as Southwest Regional Sales Manager. Based in the greater Los Angeles area, Fred will cover the market in California, Arizona, and Nevada. You can reach him directly at 425-417-7552 or freds@formostfuji.com. Fred brings successful talent to Formost Fuji from his 26 years of experience in the industry. Fred’s position supports the company’s strategic direction, strengthening customer relationships as well as our sales support coverage.

“I’m very happy to start a new chapter in my life with Formost Fuji. I truly believe this is a great opportunity to expand my knowledge and be part of a great team of professionals. I’m excited to represent and begin promoting our company values, experience, and great products,” said Fred. “I look forward to delivering the best support, quality, and dedication our customers have come to expect over the years.”

Dennis Gunnell, President, Formost Fuji Corporation, commented, “Fred’s experience in packaging machines and materials will fit well with our technology. With him working for many years as a field service technician, he is a hands-on guy, as well as having experience in sales. We are excited to get him up to speed on our equipment so he can support our customers in the Southwest Region.”

We welcome Fred to the Formost Fuji family.

About Formost Fuji Corporation

Established in 1964, Formost Fuji’s team of dedicated and hardworking people are known for designing packaging solutions that are, simple, built to last, and value-driven. Formost Fuji horizontal form-fill-seal machines are custom designed to wrap a wide variety of products while the Formost Bagger is the most versatile bagging machine in the industry.