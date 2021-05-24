Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association to Partner With Weis Markets, Feeding Pennsylvania and American Dairy Association North East to Fight Hunger Throughout June Dairy Month and to Celebrate State’s Number One Industry

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In celebration of June Dairy Month, World Milk Day and the largest sector of the state’s number one industry Agriculture, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association is teaming up with Weis Markets. American Dairy Association North East and Feeding Pennsylvania to pour fresh milk across Pennsylvania through Fill A Glass With Hope®. Weis customers can round up their grocery payments at checkout counters to help fight hunger throughout the month of June statewide. In addition, Weis will host the PA Dairymen’s “Milkshakes On The Moo-ve” truck at area stores for milkshake fans to enjoy those popular milkshakes. Weis Stores is also making a major philanthropic announcement on June 1st.

Milk is a highly requested food item at food banks across the country, with nearly 600,000 children facing food insecurity in Pennsylvania. And the PA Dairymen’s milkshake is one of the most sought-after favorites at the PA Farm Show.

PA Dairymen’s Association Executive Director Dave Smith says, “We are grateful to have outstanding community leaders such as Weis Markets behind our state’s number one industry and once again helping us to provide fresh milk to children and families in need to tackle hunger. In addition, individuals and businesses are still reaching out in record numbers asking where they can get our famous milkshakes for a great cause. We are blessed that businesses and community groups like Weis Markets have really stepped up to help support Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers, along with our philanthropic endeavors by requesting Milkshake Pop Ups in communities.”

Milkshake sale proceeds benefit Pennsylvania ag-related charities, along with Feeding PA’s Fill A Glass With Hope® fresh milk program for families in need.

“Weis Markets is proud to partner with the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association to address hunger in our communities while supporting Pennsylvania dairy farmers,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President, Advertising and Marketing. “We know that milk is a cornerstone of a nutritious diet for kids and families and is in high demand at area food banks. We’re grateful to the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association for their commitment to fighting hunger and supporting the dairy industry.”