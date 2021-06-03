Weis Markets Promotes Terry Wallace to Vice President of Supply Chain and Logistics

Sunbury, PA – Weis Markets announced the promotion of Terry Wallace to Vice President of Supply Chain and Logistics.

In this position, Mr. Wallace oversees all aspects of the company’s supply chain and distribution activities at its 1.3 million-square-foot distribution center in Milton, PA. He reports to Kurt Schertle, Chief Operating Officer.

Prior to his promotion, he was Director of Procurement. During his 21-year Weis Markets career, Mr. Wallace has worked in increasingly senior distribution and procurement positions.

###

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.