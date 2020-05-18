Global Organic Bakery Products Market 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

DUBLIN–The “Organic Bakery Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global organic bakery products market is expected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2019 and to $9.7 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of 2.5%. The slow growth in 2020 is mainly due to the economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to grow and reach $11.61 billion in 2023 at CAGR of 6.06%.

This report focuses on the organic bakery products market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the organic bakery products market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market’s response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

