Special Touch Bakery Announces Baked Good Donation to Frontline Workers in Collaboration with Pennant Ingredients Inc., Frontier Food Brokerage and Chabaso Bakery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Special Touch Bakery announced, in partnership with Pennant Ingredients Inc. and Frontier Food Brokerage, it has produced 6,200 pans of chocolate brownies to donate to both frontline workers and those in need in our communities.

“We are so happy to be able to support our healthcare workers and those in need during this time,” said Donna Dedee, President and CEO of Special Touch Bakery. “And we are beyond grateful to have such amazing vendors and partners, who without which we would not be able to accomplish our mission.”

Special Touch Bakery’s team of bakers mixed and baked the brownies comprised of clean-labeled brownie mix donated by Pennant Ingredients, Inc. and eggs and oil donated by Frontier Food Brokerage. All three companies will take part in the distribution of the final baked goods throughout the next two weeks.

“Our three companies have been working together for a while, and we are excited to be able to use our collective resources to serve those who serve us,” said Steve Lail, President of Frontier Food Brokerage.

The 6,200 pans of 8” x 8” brownies will be donated to frontline workers at the following locations:



Strong Memorial Hospital

Rochester General Hospital

Unity Hospital

Transitional Care Center

Edna Tina Nursing Home

St. Mary’s Nursing Home

Legacy at Maiden Park Retirement Community

Greece Central Schools (given to families that Greece Central Schools is providing food to each day)

“During this crisis, so many medical professionals are giving their all,” said Simon Peel, General Manager at Pennant Ingredients. “This donation initiative not only allows us to show our gratitude for their hard work but also allows us to demonstrate the impact a partnership, like the one we have formed, can make in this heightened time of need.”

In addition to the donation of 6,200 pans of brownies, Chabaso Bakery in partnership with Champlain Valley Milling will be donating 7,000 loaves of Whole Wheat Ciabatta Bread to support the initiative.

“When the folks at Chabaso Bakery heard about what we were doing, they wanted to get involved,” added Lail. “It’s really remarkable to see so many companies dedicating their time and resources to support those in need.”

About Special Touch Bakery

Special Touch Bakery is a not-for-profit organization that provides skill-building opportunities and meaningful employment to people of all abilities. The bakery proudly provides a wide variety of craft-made, premium pies to wholesale and retail customers across the country. For more information on Special Touch Bakery and its mission, visit specialtouchbakery.org.

About Pennant Ingredients Inc.

Pennant Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and distributes a unique range of bakery ingredients to foodservice chains, supermarkets, and industrial manufacturers nationally.

About Frontier Food Brokerage

Frontier Food Brokerage is the premier bakery sales and marketing organization in the Northeast and growing into the Southeast. They focus on the leading traditional retailers and are building capabilities to serve other fresh departments, including meat, seafood, deli and produce.

About Chabaso Bakery

Chabaso Bakery is a family-owned bakery located in New Haven, Connecticut, specializing in ciabattas and other better-for-you artisan breads.