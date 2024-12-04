GNT Expands Possibilities for Bright Orange Shades with Clean-Label EXBERRY Paprika Emulsion

GNT has added its first ever paprika emulsion to the plant-based EXBERRY® color portfolio, enabling manufacturers to achieve clean-label orange shades in a vast array of food applications.

EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange is a water-dispersible color made from non-GMO paprika. It has a high color intensity that allows for cost-effective low usage levels and can deliver bright shades in food products including confectionery, dairy, bakery, and plant-based meat.

It can be used to replace paprika oleoresin emulsion (E 160c) and Sunset Yellow (E 110) while supporting completely clear and clean label declarations. EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange is created using physical processing methods and without the use of chemical solvents. As a result, it is classified as a food ingredient rather than an additive in many parts of the world and does not require E numbers. It can be described as “paprika oil” under EU and Chinese regulations and “paprika oil emulsion” in Australia and New Zealand. In the United States, it is listed as “paprika (color).”

Available in addition to an oil-soluble option for fat-based products, the Shade Vivid Orange range now makes it possible for manufacturers to maintain clean ingredient lists in almost any food application.

GNT Product Manager Frank Engel said: “There is growing global demand for cost-effective, high-performing coloring ingredients that deliver bright orange hues. We are delighted to now be able to provide an ideal solution in EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange. The new color fits perfectly with our commitment to delivering 100% plant based, non-GMO, responsibly sourced coloring ingredients, made using the most natural processing methods possible.”

EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange is also produced in line with GNT’s strict sustainability standards. The peppers used to create the paprika are cultivated by contract farmers working as part of a partnership agreement and are fully traceable.

For more information about EXBERRY®, visit: www.exberry.com

About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is a leading global brand of plant-based, sustainable colors for food and drink. The EXBERRY® portfolio includes a complete spectrum of shades created from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants. They are available in a wide range of formats and suitable for almost any application, including confectionery, dairy, bakery, soft and alcoholic beverages, cereals, snacks, sauces, savory, and plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy. EXBERRY® colors are trusted by many of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers for their vibrancy, versatility, stability, ease of use, and strong sustainability credentials.

About GNT Group

​Founded in 1978, GNT is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of plant-based, sustainable ingredients. It is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, with additional offices in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East. GNT’s family ownership provides stability and long-term commitment, enabling it to make strategic decisions to futureproof supplies. These include ambitious sustainability commitments and investments in long-term stockholding. The company supports its customers throughout every stage of the product development process, including concept innovation, color selection and matching, stability testing, upscaling, regulatory matters, and quality documentation.