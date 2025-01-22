How to Stand Out From the Crowd with Plant-Based EXBERRY Colors

GNT’s lead of the Confectionery team, Pilar Zorrilla, explains how to build instant connections with consumers using colors made from non-GMO fruit, vegetables and plants.

When buying confectionery, snacks and baked goods, modern consumers are spoiled for choice. The abundance of options means they are increasingly looking for new products that tick every box in terms of their preferences and values.

Many purchase decisions will be determined by taste and texture. Dietary requirements, nutrition, naturalness and sustainability can also be important factors.

In a highly competitive marketplace, it’s important for products to grab consumers’ attention and offer instant appeal.

The Power of Color

Color is a powerful tool that can provide an appetizing appearance and help products stand out on the shelf. With the right approach, it also sends out strong signals about product identity. These signals will vary depending on the product category, the brand identity and cultural expectations.

In sugar confectionery, for example, vibrant colors may suggest sweetness and strong flavors, while pastel hues might indicate a more natural formulation. A palette drawn from the natural world can help suggest that a product is eco-friendly.

Understanding Color Signals

At GNT, we work closely with our customers to deliver plant-based colour solutions that will resonate with their target audience.

We carry out extensive research to ensure we remain ahead of the curve on global colour innovations. We run workshops to provide advice and inspiration for new product development. We have professional chefs available to develop gold standard concepts.

Plant-based EXBERRY® Colors

Our EXBERRY® portfolio features a complete spectrum of vibrant colors made from non-GMO fruits, vegetables and plants. They are available in a wide range of formats and can be used in almost any confectionery, snack or bakery application.

Our latest launch is EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange, a paprika emulsion with a high colour intensity that supports cost-effective low dosage levels. It can deliver excellent results in gummies, marshmallows, hard-panned confectionery, glazes, bakery mixes and more while supporting simple ingredient declarations such as “paprika oil” in the EU.

Sustainable Production

Many consumers now prefer sustainable products and brands are increasingly looking to optimise the carbon footprint of their recipes. We recently secured our first EcoVadis gold medal for our environmental and ethical activities, with a score that ranks us among the top 3% in the food manufacturing industry.

Expert Support

At GNT, we pride ourselves on helping brands identify the natural, sustainable colouring solutions they need – and then showing them how to deliver it. Our experts offer full support throughout the product development process, including concept development, color matching, stability testing, regulatory matters and more.

Whether manufacturers need concept inspiration or simply to clean up their ingredient lists, our plant-based EXBERRY® colors can help their products excel.

Meet GNT at ProSweets 2025 (Hall 10.1 | H010 J011) to discuss how EXBERRY® can support your project requirements. For more information, visit: www.prosweets.com