Vibrant Shades for Confectionery and Beyond: GNT to Present Plant-based EXBERRY Colors at ProSweets

GNT will demonstrate how its plant-based, sustainable EXBERRY® colors can help maximize product appeal at ProSweets Cologne (28-31 January 2024).

EXBERRY® colors are made from fruits, vegetables, and plants using physical processing methods such as chopping and boiling. Based on the concept of coloring food with food, the concentrates can deliver bright shades in almost any application while supporting clean and simple ingredient lists.

At ProSweets, GNT (Hall 10.1, Stand D010 E011) will offer visitors the chance to sample rolled ice cream with confectionery toppings to demonstrate the possibilities with EXBERRY®. The company’s experts will also be available throughout the event to provide insights into how plant-based colors can be used to meet specific project requirements. ​

Frederik Hoeck, Managing Director at GNT Group, said: “EXBERRY® is a truly natural coloring solution that resonates perfectly with modern consumer preferences. Our innovative concentrates deliver vibrant shades with exceptional performance in all types of food and drink. We’re excited to give visitors the chance to see for themselves the power of our plant-based colors.”

EXBERRY® colors qualify for clean label declarations and are suitable for vegan, halal, and kosher diets. They are also produced in accordance with GNT’s strict sustainability criteria. GNT has set out 17 targets to optimize its environmental and social impacts, including cutting the environmental footprint for EXBERRY® product ranges by 25% by 2030. Each year, the company publishes a sustainability report containing detailed information on its progress.

Frederik Hoeck added: “As a family-owned company, we’re used to planning for the long term and we know only too well the importance of sustainability. We’re committed to minimizing our carbon footprint and futureproofing EXBERRY® supplies to help our customers create successful products for the next generation of consumers.”

ProSweets 2024 takes place at Messe Cologne. For more information, visit: https://www.prosweets.com/trade-fair/prosweets-cologne/prosweets-cologne-2024/

About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is a leading global brand of plant-based, sustainable colors for food and drink. EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are created from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using physical methods such as chopping and boiling. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades from across the whole spectrum. EXBERRY® is suitable for almost any application, including confectionery, dairy, bakery, soft and alcoholic beverages, cereals, snacks, sauces, savory, and plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their vibrancy, versatility, stability, ease of use, and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain.

About GNT Group

​Founded in 1978, GNT is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of plant-based, sustainable ingredients. It is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, with additional offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. GNT’s family ownership provides stability and long-term commitment, enabling it to make strategic decisions to futureproof supplies. These include ambitious sustainability commitments and investments in a vertical supply chain and long-term stockholding.