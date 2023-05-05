GNT’s Oil-Soluble Paprika Opens Up New Opportunities for a Broad Range of Applications

DALLAS, NC – GNT has launched Shade Vivid Orange – OS, the first 100% oil-soluble plant-based color made from non-GMO paprika in the EXBERRY® portfolio.

This breakthrough product is a versatile and vibrant orange shade that can replace paprika oleoresin and artificial colors in a wide range of applications including fat-based sweet and savory products, among others. It is made with an extraction process that is free from organic solvents whilst delivering exceptionally high color intensity.

EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange – OS supports consumer-friendly labeling and excellent color performance. With cost-effective low usage levels and high stability performance, this kosher, vegan and halal-certified shade can be used in snack seasonings, bakery products, plant-based meats and cheeses, dips and dressings, frostings and decorative coatings, cheese sauces, breadings, and various processed meat and fish products.

GNT’s Head of Product Management, Sonja Scheffler, said: “EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange – OS is an exciting new innovation that fills a clear gap in the market, offering an effective alternative to artificial colors and paprika oleoresin across a broad array of applications. Its exceptional color intensity means it can provide visual differentiation while still maintaining completely clean and clear labels.”

For the US, the labeling recommendation for EXBERRY® Shade Vivid Orange – OS is “paprika (color).” For manufacturers who sell to European Union consumers, the color is considered to be a food ingredient rather than a food additive and does not require an E number. The labeling recommendation is therefore “paprika oil.” ​

GNT USA’s Technical Marketing Manager, Alice Lee, said: “This game-changing product provides a significant opportunity for differentiation in a competitive marketplace. It is a substantial milestone for manufacturers who are committed to providing transparency and building trust with their consumers.”

Learn More About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is the global market leader in Coloring Foods – plant-based concentrates manufactured from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using only gentle physical methods such as chopping, boiling, and filtering. EXBERRY® is synonymous with high-performance color solutions based on the most natural concept of coloring food with food. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades. It is suitable for practically all food and drink, including confectionery, dairy and bakery products, soft and alcoholic beverages, and savory applications. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their ease of use, brilliance, performance, and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain. The vertical supply chain provides benefits including full traceability as well as price and stock stability. GNT is committed to driving industry standards higher by ensuring EXBERRY® Coloring Foods deliver on cost-in-use, performance, naturalness, and sustainability. In applying EXBERRY® products, manufacturers are assured to receive highly professional support ranging from strategic product development to production integration and regulatory advice. EXBERRY® is the favored color solution used by more than 2,000 food and beverage companies including the leading food and beverage producers in the world.

About GNT

​The GNT Group is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of specialized, future-proof products from only natural ingredients. It is internationally renowned for its EXBERRY® portfolio, the leading global brand in Coloring Foods. Founded in 1978, the company offers unparalleled agricultural competence combined with first-rate process-engineering expertise. GNT delivers a full range of color concentrates sourced exclusively from edible fruits, vegetables, and plants. Sustainability is a key priority for GNT and the company has set a series of ambitious targets for 2030 to optimize its environmental and social impacts. The company is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, and has global reach with customers in 75 countries and offices in North and South America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.