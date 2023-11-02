GNT Offers Interactive EXBERRY Color Lab Experience at Food Ingredients Europe 2023

GNT will open up an interactive “color lab” for its plant-based EXBERRY® concentrates at Food Ingredients Europe (Frankfurt, 28-30 November 2023).

EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are edible concentrates made from non-GMO fruit, vegetables, and plants using physical processing methods such as chopping and boiling. They are available in more than 400 shades from across the whole rainbow and can be used in all food and drink categories.

At FiE 2023, GNT (stand 3.1G140) will showcase EXBERRY® concentrates’ versatility by inviting attendees to color their own dairy, confectionery, and non-alcoholic beverages at special application stations.

The company’s dedicated in-house experts will also be available throughout the event to provide insights and advice into how EXBERRY® can meet consumer demand in different regions around the globe.

Petra Thiele, Managing Director at GNT Europa, said: “EXBERRY® allows manufacturers to achieve vibrant shades in almost any application while maintaining completely clean and clear labels. Our special ‘color lab’ will give FiE visitors the chance to experiment with the possibilities for themselves and discover the incredible potential of our plant-based concentrates.”

Based on the concept of coloring food with food, EXBERRY® concentrates are classified as food ingredients rather than additives in the EU and many other parts of the world. They are also suitable for vegan, halal, and kosher diets.

To ensure the highest level of quality and year-round availability, GNT has a vertically integrated supply chain, with cultivation and harvesting monitored by GNT’s agricultural engineers.

Food Ingredients Europe 2023 takes place at Messe Frankfurt in Germany. For more information, visit: www.figlobal.com/fieurope

About EXBERRY®

​EXBERRY® is a leading global brand of plant-based, sustainable colors for food and drink. EXBERRY® Coloring Foods are created from edible fruit, vegetables, and plants using physical methods such as chopping and boiling. The brand provides the widest range on the market, comprising more than 400 shades from across the whole spectrum. EXBERRY® is suitable for almost any application, including confectionery, dairy, bakery, soft and alcoholic beverages, cereals, snacks, sauces, savory, and plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy. The concentrates are valued worldwide for their vibrancy, versatility, stability, ease of use, and the complete vertical integration of the supply chain.

About GNT Group

​Founded in 1978, GNT is a family-owned company pioneering in the creation of plant-based, sustainable ingredients. It is headquartered in Mierlo, The Netherlands, with additional offices in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. GNT’s family ownership provides stability and long-term commitment, enabling it to make strategic decisions to futureproof supplies. These include ambitious sustainability commitments and investments in a vertical supply chain and long-term stockholding.