Innovative Dairy Foods Made with Sustainably Sourced California Milk to be Showcased During Private Label Trade Show

Tracy, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) will spotlight a diverse selection of innovative and sustainably sourced specialty dairy products at PLMA’s 2023 Annual Private Label Trade Show in Chicago, Ill. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center November 12th-14th.

CMAB will sample an assortment of dairy applications including cheese, Hispanic-style cheese and dairy, cheese dips, yogurt, ice cream and more. California dairy processors in attendance will include Pacific Cheese, Rizo Lopez Foods, Super Store Industries, Crystal Creamery, and Scott Brothers Dairy. Attendees can visit CMAB booth #F8603 to learn more about how private label brands can benefit from carrying the Real California Milk Seal.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and makes more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from the state’s dairy families using some of the most sustainable farming practices in the world.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.