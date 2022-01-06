Real California Milk Kicks Off 2022 with Smoothie Campaign at Retail

TRACY, Calif. – The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) announced today the launch of a consumer promotion focused on starting off the New Year with health and wellness in mind. The “Renew, Reset, Restore” campaign communicates the message that high quality, sustainably sourced California dairy products are a delicious and effective way to help achieve lifestyle goals in the new year. The featured promotional menu includes innovative smoothie and smoothie bowl recipes made with Real California milk, yogurt, and cottage cheese.

The month-long promotion, which runs through January 30, will be supported with a rebate offer on California dairy products through the Checkout 51 platform. Integrated digital media will include geotargeted email blasts, banner ads and in-line recipe pairings throughout Chicory’s recipe network, sponsored social media posts, targeted display banner ads, Instacart SEO, retailer shopper marketing, and food influencer partnerships.

“Dairy foods are high in powerful proteins, making them a great option to help with reaching health and wellness goals. These proteins fuel the body by providing a unique combination of nutrients only found in real dairy,” said Katelyn Harmon, Director of Business Development, U.S. Retail for the CMAB. “These recipes are designed to be delicious, packed with nutrients and as easy to make, whether they are enjoyed at home or on the go.”

California is the nation’s leading milk producer and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.