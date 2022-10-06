Guerrero Combines Nutrition and Tradition with New Zero Net Carbs Tortillas — All Flavor. Zero Regret.

IRVING, Texas — Guerrero Tortillas, the brand known for inspiring traditional Mexican home cooking with its tasty tortillas, tostadas and snacks, is bringing you a new line of better-for-you products that don’t sacrifice the authentic flavors you love and enjoy: New Zero Net Carbs Tortillas and a fresh new twist on the fan-favorite, Nutri-Ricas® Carb Watch® tortillas, now in Salsa Roja flavor!

Keto-certified, zero sugar and high in fiber, the Zero Net Carbs tortillas will be rolling out nationwide in the coming months and have arrived just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month — so customers can celebrate with “A little piece of Mexico®” without the carbs. These tortillas will be available in two, mouthwatering flavors: The Original customers know and love and tangy, smoky Chipotle.

The tasty new Salsa Roja Nutri-Ricas® Carb Watch® tortillas also bring a delicious twist to an old favorite that is Keto-friendly, 2 net carbs and made with nutritious flaxseeds, giving shoppers the dietary benefits they need and just one more reason to enjoy their favorite recipes while making better choices for their families.

“Guerrero has a long tradition of being a brand families know they can rely on for products inspired by the diverse tastes of Mexico, and these new tortillas are no different.,” said Juan Gonzalez, CEO, Guerrero. “That’s why we are so excited to announce our new Zero Net Carbs and new Salsa Roja Nutri-Ricas® Carb Watch® tortillas, which will allow families to celebrate Mexican culture with authentic, delicious, traditional food in a way that meets their nutritional goals.”

These tasty tortillas will be available at your local grocery stores starting in mid-September. For a limited time, you’ll be able to save $1.00 with a coupon when you buy any one package of Guerrero Zero Net Carbs tortillas or any one package of Guerrero Carb Watch tortillas, and we’re sure you’ll be back for more! Make sure to be on the lookout for Guerrero’s in-store placements, where customers can find all three options in one convenient place!

“Our goal has always been to provide families with high-quality and nutritious food they can count on for its delicious, authentic taste,” said Sathish Mohanraju, Vice President, Marketing & Trade Marketing. “Guerrero’s new Zero Net Carbs and Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch® Salsa Roja tortillas give everyone the chance to try something new.”

Not only is Guerrero providing the tasty ingredients, but the recipes too! QR codes can be found wherever Guerrero tortillas are sold, which will take you to the website with many tasty low carb recipes including Tacos de Arrachera, Low Carb Picadillo Tacos, and Carne Guisada Tacos. Try them all and let us know which one is your favorite by using #GuerreroTortillas!

