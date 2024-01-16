HealthSense High-Fiber Wheat Flour Earns American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Certiﬁcation

HealthSense Bakery January 16, 2024

QUINCY, Mass. – Bay State Milling Company’s HealthSense® High-Fiber Wheat Flour, the only reﬁned ﬂour in the U.S. made from non-GMO high-amylose wheat, has received the prestigious Heart-Check Certiﬁcation from the American Heart Association. HealthSense ﬂour joins a select number of products that meet the American Heart Association’s rigorous criteria for foods and food ingredients that support heart health as part of a nutritious diet.

“We are so proud to have our HealthSense ﬂour among the select group of high-ﬁber and grain-based products certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certiﬁcation Program,” said Peter Levangie, President and CEO of Bay State Milling. “The American Heart Association’s Heart-Check mark is the most-recognized symbol of heart-healthy products in the United States. Our manufacturing and food service customers will know that our revolutionary ﬂour adds valuable nutrition to foods they produce.”

As stated in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, more than 95% of Americans are ﬁber deﬁcient—getting less than half the daily recommended amount. HealthSense ﬂour performs just like traditional white ﬂour but has up to 10x the prebiotic ﬁber, enabling food manufacturers to upgrade the nutrition in breads, pastas, pizzas, tortillas, and more without altering the taste or texture.

According to the American Heart Association, while many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may help reduce the risk of this disease. High-ﬁber foods are also critical for maintaining healthy blood sugar, controlling appetite, and balancing the gut microbiome. Medical professionals at UCLA Health have estimated that 70–80% of immune cells live within the gut, contributing to overall health and wellness.

HealthSense High-Fiber Wheat Flour is available for commercial manufacturing directly from Bay State Milling.

