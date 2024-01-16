Applications are Open for ABA’s Safety Recognition Program

The Safety Recognition Program recognizes individual member company sites that excel in safety while increasing workplace safety awareness and emphasizing the importance of employee safety in the baking industry.



Apply by March 12, 2024. Click here to apply!

About the Program

Cost: $75 per facility

Participating members will be categorized by size of facility. Each individual facility will then be ranked only with other companies within its size category.

Award criteria are based on an evaluation of each participating facility’s actual safety performance and implementation of effective safety and health management systems.

Actual safety performance will be determined by a facility’s 2023 Total Case Incident Rate (TCIR) and the 2023 Days Away, Restricted Work Activity (DART) and how they compare to industry average. Applicants can exclude COVID-19 cases in their TCIR and DART calculations for the Safety Recognition Program.



Learn more about the program here.



Please direct questions to Krista Albertins, kalbertins@americanbakers.org.