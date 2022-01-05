Bakers Urge EPA to Decrease Proposed Advanced Biofuel Volumes in the Renewable Fuel Standard

RELIEF NEEDED FOR EDIBLE OIL SUPPLY CRISIS

Today at the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) public hearing on the Renewable Fuel Standards (RFS) for 2020, 2021, and 2022 Proposed Rule, wholesale bakers strongly urged the EPA to decrease the proposed advanced biofuel quotas in order to protect an already challenged food supply chain.

“The EPA’s proposed increase in advanced biofuel required volume obligations (RVOs) could jeopardize the ability for our Members to meet the constant demand of providing millions of baked goods to grocery stores, restaurants, and federal feeding programs,” said Lee Sanders, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Government Relations, American Bakers Association (ABA). “That’s because soybean oil, a critical ingredient for bakers, has been increasingly diverted away from the food supply chain and towards the production of advanced biofuels, as federally directed by the EPA’s RFS program.”

