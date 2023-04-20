Overheard at ABA Convention: Innovation Takes Center Stage

It was the most well-attended Convention in American Bakers Association history — and it was a lot more as well.

The 2023 ABA Convention, held at the Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida, spotlighted innovative approaches to accelerate the industry and provided an opportunity for the association’s new President and CEO Eric Dell to outline his vision for the future of ABA.

TOP PRIORITIES OF NEW ABA LEADER

Dell cited top priorities that include listening and learning, elevating government relations and advocacy, implementing outcomes-focused leadership, and developing a new strategic plan for the association. Major focus areas include workforce, supply chain, sustainability, and protection from overly burdensome government relations.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association