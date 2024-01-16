Duda Farm Fresh Foods Launches Annual ‘Dip It 2 Win It’ Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – For the eighth year in a row, Duda Farm Fresh Foods announces the return of its largest annual promotion, ‘Dip It 2 Win It’. Running through February 9th, the sweepstakes will elevate healthier snacking and drive in-store as well as online sales during peak football season while offering Dandy® celery enthusiasts a chance to win $1,000 grand prize along with weekly prize winnings.

“This past year we saw an 83% increase in shopper engagement over the prior year’s ‘Dip It 2 Win It’ Sweepstakes. Our celery enthusiast community continues to make this our biggest promotion of the year, so there was no question if we would bring it back again,” said Nichole Towell, Senior Director of Marketing at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Since we launched the ‘Dip It 2 Win It’ sweepstakes back in 2016, this promotion has been a key attraction and education tool for the Dandy® brand. It has provided exponential growth in our database and created opportunity for year-round shopper engagement.”

In addition to encouraging consumers to enter the promotion, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is driving demand for Dandy-branded celery through a 360-marketing campaign, including targeted email marketing, influencer support, public relations efforts, and social media content with advertisements targeted to celery lovers.

“After growing and providing celery for nearly 100 years, we know how important it is to have fresh cut celery available in abundance for the big game,” said Rick Alcocer, Senior Vice President of Fresh Sales at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Supply and quality of Dandy® celery is strong leading up to the big game and we look forward to providing our customers with an abundance of product and demand.”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods recently announced the launch of its new Celery Dippers to meet shoppers’ demand for pre-cut and pre-washed two-inch celery sticks for convenient snacking. This launch is one of many that will complete the new Dandy® Snacking In A Snap! product line which will continue to roll out throughout the new year.

For gameday entertaining inspiration or to learn more about the Dip It 2 Win It Sweepstakes, visit www.DipIt2WinIt.com, and follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily recipe and celery usage inspiration at Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.