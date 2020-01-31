How the BreadBot Caters To The Need For Ultimate Convenience and Freshness

With so little time and such busy lives, consumers demand the ultimate in convenience. They want immediate access to everything they desire, without having to wait or compromise. Buying food online and other technological breakthroughs can make life much more convenient. But at the same time, consumers long for freshness, and for the experience they find in (offline) shops. And that’s where the BreadBot comes in. “Customers can watch how the bread starts from basic ingredients and ends up as a complete loaf.”

Fresh bread made automatically on the spot

BreadBot is the nickname of the Wilkinson Mini Bakery that was recently introduced onto the market. It’s a fully automatic, stand-alone bread bakery in which the authentic feeling of bread is combined with a new technology. Randall Wilkinson, CEO of Wilkinson Baking, explains all about the BreadBot and how it meets many consumer needs.

“The Mini Bakery, the first of its kind, is pioneering a fully automated way to bake bread. It mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools bread all on its own. From autostart to notifying employees when bread needs to be sliced, the BreadBot is packed full of features and has the potential to revolutionize the bread industry as we know it. It’s the first time that the bread-baking process has been fully automated from scratch to complete loaf. And as it’s a transparent machine, the process is made completely visible. Customers can watch how the bread starts from basic ingredients and ends up as a complete loaf.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos Taste Tomorrow