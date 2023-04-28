Innophos Adds New Solution to Growing LEVAIR Bakery Product Portfolio-New LEVAIR Select Leavening Solution Now Available

CRANBURY, N.J. – Innophos, a global leader in leavening agents for the bakery industry, today announced the release of its latest product addition to the LEVAIR® baking portfolio, LEVAIR® Select, a non-aluminum based* alternative to traditional sodium aluminum phosphate (SALP). LEVAIR® Select provides bakers with a calcium-based product to meet the preferences of consumers and retailers seeking cleaner labels.

In addition to LEVAIR® Select, the LEVAIR® portfolio includes:

LEVAIR® Classic SALP – Provides slow, consistent heat-reactive leavening

LEVAIR® ESL – Reduces stales by extending shelf life while maintaining volume and texture with less chemical preservatives

LEVAIR® Stabilize – Reduces waste while improving batter stability

LEVAIR® Fortify – Improves volume and texture in high-protein baking

“We are excited to bring these new technology-based solutions to the bakery industry that build upon our well-known LEVAIR® brand and Innophos’ many years of baking experience,” said Sherry Duff, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Technology, Innophos. “Our recent additions to the LEVAIR® family of baking solutions demonstrate our commitment to solving the bakery industry’s biggest challenges.”

*May contain naturally occurring traces of aluminum.

