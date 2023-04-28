How Food Safety Can Inform New Product Development

AIB International Bakery April 28, 2023

A proactive approach to food safety is significantly more effective than a reactive one — it can prevent your company from facing the consequences of food safety lapses, including long-term damage to consumer trust, your brand reputation, and, ultimately, your bottom line.

However, ensuring all your products are safe for consumption doesn’t rely solely on your facility’s PCQI or food safety team; instead, it’s a process that should involve every department. In fact, food safety can even play a role in informing new product development for consumer-facing food companies.

How are food safety and product development related?

The production and distribution of safe and high-quality food have become a growing concern not only among food safety professionals but also among general consumers who are more informed than ever about food safety practices and foodborne illnesses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

