International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces IDDBA 2024 What’s in Store Live Sneak Peek

Madison, WI – The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) annual tradeshow is about a month away in Houston, TX, and 2024 marks the association’s 60th anniversary.

“IDDBA’s vision is to be the essential resource for relevant information and services which add value across all food channels for the dairy, deli, and bakery categories”, said Whitney Atkins, Vice President of Marketing for the association. “One way we serve our members and industry is through research and data that is shared through the What’s In Store digital publication”, Atkins added.

Led by the association’s education team, the resource is constantly updated to support IDDBA’s Six Guiding Trends, industry trends, economic and labor challenges, and expert insights. One of the most exciting times is when it comes to life during IDDBA’s flagship event.

“In celebration of the association’s 60th year, the team has worked tirelessly to create an experience attendees won’t soon forget, “said Heather Prach, Vice President of Education, and Industry Relations. Prach added, “While a lot of work, we challenged the team to create this sneak peak into how Food Influences Life.”

Both Prach and Atkins noted that this sneak peak is a tribute the many sponsoring companies whom through both financial and time investments make this possible. In addition, this new resource highlights the people and products that are shaking up this industry.

Access the sneak peek and be prepared to be wowed at IDDBA 2024, Houston,

TX, June 9-11.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.