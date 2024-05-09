Filippo Berio Announces Exclusive Partnership with Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation, Supporting Critical Research and Brain Health

Studies show olive oil may have protective effects on the brain, adding to other well-documented health and wellness benefits

LYNDHURST, N.J. – Filippo Berio, one of the nation’s top-selling and longstanding olive oil brands, has established an exclusive partnership with the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and contribute crucial funds to support groundbreaking research aimed at finding a cure for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

The collaboration is a natural fit, given the growing body of research that indicates properties in olive oil may not only play a pivotal role in cardiovascular health but also provide important benefits to brain health. The partnership aims to increase overall awareness of lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet, that may positively affect brain health, which can help consumers to make healthier, informed choices.

“Olive oil is a staple in the Mediterranean diet, which is often named as the leading diet for enhancing cardiovascular health and aging well,” said Dusan Kaljevic, CEO of Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. “The scientific community has been studying the polyphenols in olive oil and finding potential links to other health aspects, including cognitive wellbeing. Studies indicate that consuming olive oil may have protective effects on the brain and reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.”

Filippo Berio will provide the ADDF with additional exposure through co-branding and event sponsorship activities and introduce consumers to the organization’s mission, which is to accelerate the development of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer’s disease. An estimated 6.9 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in 2024 and by 2060, the population of individuals 65 and older with Alzheimer’s is projected to reach 13.8 million.

“Alzheimer’s disease robs individuals of their memories, identities and self-care capabilities. The ADDF is dedicated to building on the current momentum in research and funding the most cutting-edge science around the world to stop this devastating disease in its tracks,” said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. “We are grateful to all our supporters and corporate sponsors, including Filippo Berio, for providing critical resources to aid in our work, helping to spread our message and back the innovative research we support.”

In the second half of 2024, consumers will begin seeing Filippo Berio olive oil bottles featuring neck hangers at retailers from coast to coast. Each neck hanger will display a QR code that shoppers can scan to find more information about the collaboration and make a direct donation to support the ADDF’s mission.

Additionally, on April 11, Filippo Berio will be one of the main sponsors of the Seventh Annual Memories Matter gala held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. This will be the second consecutive year Filippo Berio is supporting one of the ADDF’s signature fundraising events. In addition to serving its select olive oil during the gala’s dinner, the brand is participating in the event’s auctions with donations of product as well as an exclusive olive oil tasting and an educational olive grove tour experience in Tuscany, Italy.

“Filippo Berio is honored to support the ADDF and its mission to cure Alzheimer’s disease,” said Marco De Feo, VP of Marketing of Filippo Berio USA, Ltd. “Diet can have a significant impact on health, and we are committed to maintaining our long tradition of producing high-quality olive oil to aid in promoting overall well-being.”

Olive oil has been linked to a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, some cancers and inflammation, and studies are indicating an association with cognitive benefits as well. Individual phenolic compounds in olive oil may have a beneficial effect on the blood-brain barrier and memory functions. Additionally, as antioxidants, the phenolic compounds help protect cells from oxidative damage and potentially deliver further health benefits.

“More research is needed to understand how olive oil can protect against Alzheimer’s disease, and Filippo Berio’s sponsorship of the ADDF underscores its commitment to supporting scientific inquiry and progress in enhancing human health,” continued De Feo.

About Filippo Berio

The Filippo Berio brand has been committed to creating high-quality olive oil for 156 years. Founder Filippo Berio set forth exceptional standards of olive oil production that are still rigorously followed today, with each bottle sold bearing his signature as a seal of the finest olive oil and the brand’s promise of quality. From distinctive olive oils to a selection of specialty pestos, tomato-based sauces, wine vinegars, and balsamic vinegars and glazes, all featuring the finest ingredients and high production standards, the Italian brand focuses on creating great-tasting and accessible products to elevate the at-home cooking and eating experience. The brand is currently sold in more than 75 countries. In the United States, Filippo Berio is marketed by Filippo Berio USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Salov Group, based in Lucca, Italy. For additional information, please visit filippoberio.com.

About The Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer’s disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer’s, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF’s leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer’s PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $290 million to fund over 750 Alzheimer’s drug discovery programs, biomarker programs and clinical trials in 20 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/