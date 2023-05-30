Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery to Host ‘Great American Cheesecake Challenge’ 25th Junior’s Flavor Wins $2500 Prize in Celebration of National Cheesecake Day on July 30th

NEW YORK — Junior’s Restaurant & Bakery, home of the “World’s Most Fabulous Cheesecake,” already offers two dozen of the most tantalizing flavors, from plain to key lime, from strawberry to red velvet, and from chocolate swirl to apple crumb.

Now, in celebration of National Cheesecake Day on July 30th, it is inviting its fans from throughout the country and beyond to create its 25th flavor in the Junior’s Great American Cheesecake Challenge.

The winning flavor’s developer will win $2500, and their chosen cheesecake will be sold for a limited time in Junior’s restaurants, as well as online.

“We constantly get requests from Junior’s fans asking about producing different flavors, from the sweet to the savory and everything in between,” said Alan Rosen, the third-generation of his family to run Junior’s. “So we thought we’d take them up on their requests by holding this Great American Cheesecake Challenge and offer an $2500 cash prize for our 25th flavor. It’s our way of celebrating National Cheesecake Day in perfect New York style.”

Rosen will serve as a judge of the challenge; other judges may include longtime Junior’s fans.

Participants must submit their flavor and a few sentences describing why they chose that flavor by Friday, June 30th, 2023 through recipe@juniorscheesecake.com. The winning flavor will be announced on or about National Cheesecake Day, Sunday, July 30th. By entering the challenge, the winner agrees to have their name, hometown, and flavor included in all public relations and social media activities associated with this program.

About Junior’s

Since the 1950’s, Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery in Brooklyn, New York has been famous for great food, great fun, great service, and, of course, the World’s Most Famous Cheesecake. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, Junior’s Restaurant and Bakery’s menu features New York and Brooklyn comfort food dishes ranging from classic New York deli sandwiches piled high, famous 10 oz. steak burgers, salads, jumbo half pound hot dogs, fresh seafood and a full-service bar. For more information, visit juniorscheesecake.com. Instagram: @JuniorsCheesecake, Twitter: @JuniorsCheeseck Facebook: @ JuniorsCheesecake