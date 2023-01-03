King Arthur Baking Reveals its Recipe of the Year: 2023

A cake that can do anything

Our 2023 Recipe of the Year journey started with a simple goal: to perfect the classic coffee cake. After a few months of tinkering, we landed on a failproof recipe that marries the most tender cake (thank you, reverse creaming) with the crispiest crumbs. Watch how to make it step-by-step.

But instead of a single recipe (and in honor of our 10th Recipe of the Year), we created 10 variations of this incredible coffee cake. We’ll be revealing new versions throughout the year, so don’t pick a favorite just yet — there’s lots more coffee cake on the way.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: King Arthur Baking