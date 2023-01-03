Walmart Will Stop Providing Single-Use Plastic and Paper Bags in NY and Colorado in January

If you’re a Walmart shopper in Colorado or New York, you better be ready to bring your own bag to the retailer — or be ready to spend a little extra.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant will stop offering single-use bags, both plastic and paper, in its New York and Colorado stores in January 2023, a Walmart spokesperson confirmed with Insider. The policy will go into effect on New Year’s Day in Colorado and on Jan. 18 in New York.

Instead, customers in those two states will either have to bring their own bags to the retailer, or they will have the option to purchase some at the store. Reusable bags range from 74 cents to $3.98 depending on size and functionality, per a graphic from Walmart.

