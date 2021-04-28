Koffee Kup Bakery Closes, Hundreds Out of Work

Koffee Kup Bakery, a Vermont staple in the bread industry for 80 years, has closed its doors and laid off hundreds of workers between its Burlington and Brattleboro locations.

The Vermont Department of Labor confirmed 156 workers at the Burlington Koffee Kup location and 91 workers at the Brattleboro Vermont Bread Company location were let go. A total of 247 Vermont workers lost their jobs.

According to reporting from WCAX, the workers were abruptly let go, and some arrived for their work day finding no one there.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Burlington Free Press