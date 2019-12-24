Lesaffre Bakery Competitions, a Lesaffre Website Dedicated to Bakery Competitions

For Lesaffre, the competitions are much more than a showcase for the profession… they are moving human stories, men and women totally engaged in the love of their profession, steeped in curiosity and ingenuity, ready to fight and meet all the challenges… professionals who grow in sharing and want to bring conviviality and pleasure to those around them.

That is why, for many years, we have supported bakers, their extraordinary talent and know-how, through bakery competitions, either by organising or sponsoring them.

Today, you can find all these competitions on the same site – Lesaffre Bakery Competitions: https://www.lesaffre-bakery-competitions.com

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Lesaffre