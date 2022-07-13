Meet The IBIE Committee: Joe Turano

Joe Turano is president of Turano Baking Co. in Berwyn, Ill, and serves on the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) 2022 committee. He has worked in the baking industry for more than 25 years and has been involved with seven Expos, serving as chairman in 2019.

You served as IBIE chairman in 2019. What will be different this year?

This is going to be a different show coming out of the pandemic, and I think Dennis Gunnell has done a fabulous job of leading the committee and the planning efforts of the show. The Expo is going to be just as great as it always has been because of the leadership we have in place, and all the support from the American Bakers Association (ABA) and BEMA. I think people are very anxious and excited to come out and get back together to network and view anything that can be presented as new or different when it comes to equipment, supplies and services. We’re expecting a very good show overall.

What are you hoping that people take away from this year’s show?

