Miller Milling Announces Expansion of Los Angeles Facility

Project will increase operational capacity, serving flour needs of customers in the southern California market

Miller Milling Co. announced it will expand and upgrade its Los Angeles flour mill operations, located on Ferguson Drive in Commerce, Calif.

The project, set to be completed and operational in early 2023, will include the expansion of its mill operations by 2,500 cwts of flour per day, increasing total capacity to 16,500 cwts, representing an 18% increase in production capacity. The Los Angeles site services a variety of customers today with high-quality hard and soft wheat flour.

“The expansion to our Los Angeles mill will help better serve the growing needs of both existing and new customers in the region,” said Taku Mitani, CEO of Miller Milling. “Increasing production capacity close to customers, distributors and consumers has always been the mission of Miller Milling and we’re proud to extend our reach even further in southern California with these planned updates. Consistently updating our facilities with up-to-date technology ensures we are able to remain a leader in flour operations.”

