Mennel Milling to Expand Fostoria Operations

The Blade Bakery July 24, 2020

FOSTORIA — A local grain-handling business has received a $75,000 state grant to expand railroad infrastructure at a plant where it plans to expand flour bagging operations.

Mennel Milling expects to spend $300,000 improving its plant’s ability to receive bulk flour in railroad cars as part of a $9.5 million expansion of its Fostoria operations, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

“Ohio was in competition with plants in Mennel’s system in other states for this business,” said Matthew Dietrich, the rail commission’s executive director. “It is always our goal to assist existing Ohio businesses who are making investments in our state.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Blade

Related Articles

Bakery

For Some Small Kosher Food Purveyors, the Coronavirus Era is Boom Time

June 11, 2020 BEN HARRIS, Jewish Standard

Almost overnight, Hertzmark’s Migrash Farm, which produces certified kosher flour from grain grown in the Chesapeake Bay region, lost virtually his entire wholesale business after local restaurants and bakeries were shuttered by public health authorities. But while many companies continue even now to suffer from dramatic drop-offs in business, Migrash Farm saw its fortunes rebound.