Mennel Milling to Expand Fostoria Operations

FOSTORIA — A local grain-handling business has received a $75,000 state grant to expand railroad infrastructure at a plant where it plans to expand flour bagging operations.

Mennel Milling expects to spend $300,000 improving its plant’s ability to receive bulk flour in railroad cars as part of a $9.5 million expansion of its Fostoria operations, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Ohio Rail Development Commission.

“Ohio was in competition with plants in Mennel’s system in other states for this business,” said Matthew Dietrich, the rail commission’s executive director. “It is always our goal to assist existing Ohio businesses who are making investments in our state.”

