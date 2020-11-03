North Dakota State Mill to Add Equipment in $ 23.5 Million Expansion

Adam Kurtz, Grand Forks Herald Bakery November 3, 2020

The North Dakota State Mill and Elevator in Grand Forks is set for another expansion that will significantly increase its capacity.

On Oct. 22, the Industrial Commission of North Dakota approved a $23.5 million plan to purchase a 6,000 hundredweight durum mill and a 4,000 hundredweight spring wheat mill. The durum mill the facility now uses will be converted to a spring wheat mill. Vance Taylor, president and CEO, said the new mills are necessary to keep up with customer demand. Taylor said the project should be completed in the summer of 2021.

“We’re really excited about it,” Taylor said. “The Industrial Commission is saying it’s a win-win, and I have to add that we’re excited to grow the business and also to increase demand for producers across North Dakota.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Grand Forks Herald

Related Articles

Bakery

For Some Small Kosher Food Purveyors, the Coronavirus Era is Boom Time

June 11, 2020 BEN HARRIS, Jewish Standard

Almost overnight, Hertzmark’s Migrash Farm, which produces certified kosher flour from grain grown in the Chesapeake Bay region, lost virtually his entire wholesale business after local restaurants and bakeries were shuttered by public health authorities. But while many companies continue even now to suffer from dramatic drop-offs in business, Migrash Farm saw its fortunes rebound.