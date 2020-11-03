North Dakota State Mill to Add Equipment in $ 23.5 Million Expansion

The North Dakota State Mill and Elevator in Grand Forks is set for another expansion that will significantly increase its capacity.

On Oct. 22, the Industrial Commission of North Dakota approved a $23.5 million plan to purchase a 6,000 hundredweight durum mill and a 4,000 hundredweight spring wheat mill. The durum mill the facility now uses will be converted to a spring wheat mill. Vance Taylor, president and CEO, said the new mills are necessary to keep up with customer demand. Taylor said the project should be completed in the summer of 2021.

“We’re really excited about it,” Taylor said. “The Industrial Commission is saying it’s a win-win, and I have to add that we’re excited to grow the business and also to increase demand for producers across North Dakota.”

