A New Generation — The Fourth — Takes The Reins Of Uhlmann Co.

Brian Kaberline, Kansas City Business Journal Bakery November 9, 2020

A new generation has taken the helm at one of Kansas City’s bluest of blue-blood companies.

The Uhlmann Co. said Wesley Fehsenfeld was promoted to president and CEO of the family-run company, according to a release. Paul Uhlmann III, who has been president for the past 22 years, now is chairman of the company, formerly known as the Standard Milling Co.

The Uhlmann Co.’s most visible operations are flour brands Heckers and Ceresota, which date to 1842. Standard Milling bought the companies that produced the brands in 1902, and the Uhlmann family, led by Paul Uhlmann Sr., bought control of Standard Milling in 1951.

K-State To Offer Buhler Flour Milling Courses

January 24, 2019 Kansas State University

In conjunction with Buhler Inc. of Minneapolis, Minnesota., K-State’s Department of Grain Science and Industry and the IGP Institute is offering several milling courses in the IGP Executive Conference Center and the Hal Ross Flour Mill on the K- State campus in Manhattan, Kansas.

Barton Springs Mill Expands Artisan Texas Flours to Grocery Stores in North Texas

November 6, 2020 Tina Danze, Dallas Morning News

Dallas home cooks now have wide access to the artisan flours and cornmeals favored by top Texas chefs. This fall, Barton Springs Mill’s organic, heirloom grain and corn products debuted in the bulk departments of Central Market and Whole Foods Market. They’re also sold by some smaller, local vendors such as Brown Bag Provisions. The mill’s retail expansion dovetailed with the quarantine baking craze, which they say fueled a surge in online flour orders.