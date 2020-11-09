A New Generation — The Fourth — Takes The Reins Of Uhlmann Co.

A new generation has taken the helm at one of Kansas City’s bluest of blue-blood companies.

The Uhlmann Co. said Wesley Fehsenfeld was promoted to president and CEO of the family-run company, according to a release. Paul Uhlmann III, who has been president for the past 22 years, now is chairman of the company, formerly known as the Standard Milling Co.

The Uhlmann Co.’s most visible operations are flour brands Heckers and Ceresota, which date to 1842. Standard Milling bought the companies that produced the brands in 1902, and the Uhlmann family, led by Paul Uhlmann Sr., bought control of Standard Milling in 1951.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Kansas City Business Journal