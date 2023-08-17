New California Rule Will Cut Carbon From Baking

Baked bread, crispy tortilla chips, smoked sausages, roasted nuts — all of these finished foods tend to share at least one thing: They’re typically prepared in large commercial ovens that require immense amounts of heat. Most of the time, facilities make that heat by burning fossil gas, cooking up harmful emissions in the process.

Now, the movement to electrify nearly everything is coming to the Cheetos plants and cheesecake factories of Southern California and, potentially, to other parts of the country.

Last week, air-pollution regulators adopted a first-in-the-nation rule that aims to dramatically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NO x ) from hundreds of commercial food ovens in the South Coast district. The area includes large swaths of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and it’s home to top food manufacturers such as Bimbo Bakery, Frito-Lay and chip-maker Snak-King.

