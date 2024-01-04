New Horizons Baking Acquires Graffiti Foods

NORWALK, Ohio — New Horizons Baking Co. of Norwalk has announced the acquisition of Graffiti Foods LLC of Columbus. The acquisition closed on Dec. 29. Terms were not disclosed.

The New Horizons bakeries, including one at 1015 New York Ave. in Toledo, supply English muffins and soft rolls for quick-service restaurant chains and branded food businesses, while Graffiti Foods produces soups, sauces, sides, gravies, appetizers, dips, and fruit toppings. Graffiti Foods is family-owned and operated.

“This acquisition provides a vertical integration that diversifies our business,” said Trina Bediako, chief executive officer of New Horizons Baking Co. “We intend to provide nutritional solutions for our customers and colleagues.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Toledo Blade