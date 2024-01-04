Unifiller Introduces the All-In-One Sheetcake Icing Station

VANCOUVER, BC — Unifiller Systems, a global leader in portioning equipment is pleased to announce the launch of the Sheetcake Icing Station.

The Sheet Cake Icing Station is a testament to Unifiller’s commitment to innovation and efficiency in the bakery industry. This all in one machine is designed to streamline the icing process, allowing large scale sheet cake manufacturers and commissaries to ice sheet cakes quickly and uniformly, increasing productivity and reducing waste.

According to Sonia Bal, Director of Global Marketing at Unifiller, “We’re excited to introduce the Sheet Cake Icing Station to the market. This machine is a game-changer for bakeries looking to increase their efficiency and consistency in cake icing. As far as we know, nothing else like this exists in the market. The Sheet cake Icing Station is a compact and mobile mini sheet cake finishing line that finishes up to 6 sheet cakes a minute. Its ideal for 1/8 sheet, 1/4 sheet and 1/2 sheet cakes, and features an integrated conveyor and a powerful controls package.”

The Sheetcake Icing Station is equipped with a servo-driven icing depositor that ensures precise and consistent icing front, back, top and side icing application. It also features a user-friendly touch screen interface, making it easy for operators to adjust settings and control the machine. The icing station is designed to handle a wide range of icing types, from light whipped cream to heavy buttercream, making it a versatile addition to any bakery.

The fairly compact and portable station features like an on-board computer with touch-screen controls and storage for up to 100 recipes, dual piston depositor with independent volume and speed control for each port, programmable PLC and graphical, NEMA‐4X control box and fine height adjustment for easy nozzle fine-tuning. Unifiller Systems has a long-standing reputation for providing high-quality, reliable, and innovative bakery equipment. The launch of the Sheet Cake Icing Station further solidifies their position as a leader in the industry.

About Unifiller Systems – Unifiller Systems is a global leader in the design and manufacture of automated food and bakery equipment. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and reliability, Unifiller provides solutions that streamline production for bakeries, food manufacturers, and more. Unifiller is a global leader in specialized equipment for the food, bakery, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries. With 5 global offices and a dealer network of 80 dealers, Unifiller equipment can be found at the production plants of some of the world’s most well-known brands.